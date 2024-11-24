Work and play: Billings residents make the most of first snowfall

BILLINGS — Whether it be for work or for play, residents were out and about in Billings Sunday morning, enjoying the city's first snowfall of the year.

At Pioneer Park, located near Senior High, Matthew Campbell and his family were carrying on the tradition of sledding when the first snow arrives.

"Every year when the snow hits, we come here," Campbell said Sunday morning. "I promise them the first time it snows, we'll all go sledding."

Those promises generate a lot of excitement. Especially on Sunday when his children awoke to some fresh tracks.

"When they saw the snow, it was 'Dad, when are we going sledding? Are we going to go now?'" Campbell said with a laugh. "So, as soon as breakfast was done, we were on our way."

And they weren't the only ones taking advantage of the snow at Pioneer Park Sunday. Current Senior High students George Bentler and Hank French were building a jump for them to ski over.

"We brought our rail over from my buddy George's house, and we're setting it up," said French. "Snow is a little light. It's very thin but it's better than nothing."

Both boys plan on being in Red Lodge this upcoming Friday for opening day on Red Lodge Mountain, and said that Sunday served as a bit of an appetizer.

"We're excited for the snow, so we wanted to get some skiing in," Bentler said. "Wasn't a great season last year, so I don't know I'm really excited for the snow this year."

Both groups at Pioneer Park Sunday said they hope this winter has more snow than last year's did.

"Hopefully it sticks around so we can have a couple days of this," Campbell said. "I'd really like it to be a White Christmas."

But it wasn't just enjoyment that brought folks outside on Sunday. Snow removal businesses, like Billings Lawn and Snow Services, sprung into action when they saw the fresh flakes.

"I woke up and looked out the window and saw it falling, so it was like 'Alright, I got to get my clothes out and get ready. Get my boots and get my gloves,'" said employee Michael Jeski.

Jeski said that they too are hoping for more snow than last year.

"Hopefully, it's whats to come," Jeski said. "Last year was weak. We want some more snow this year."

Something certainly agreed upon by Bentler and French.

"I love snow so much," French said. "This is like my happy place."

"I'm really excited," Bentler said. "I love winter and I can't wait to see how the season goes."