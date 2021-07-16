Worden-area rancher drops everything to help put out fire

WORDEN- — While doing his daily work on his property, a Worden rancher noticed smoke billowing from a nearby property Friday afternoon, and he rushed to help.

Clint Johannes filled a tank up with water and rushed to the scene in his truck to help contain the flames.

“It’s all a part of being part of the community. Everyone pitches in to help each other out, and this is just an extension of that. You see smoke in a neighbor’s place or whatever you go to help out. Like my uncle said before, it may be on your place the next time. I guess family down here isn’t just who you’re related to, it’s your neighbors, it’s your friends, it’s a community,” Johannes said when asked why he dropped everything to help.

Johannes said the fires have been getting more frequent as the drought worsens.

"Extreme drought is just that. Any little thing could set a fire off. Anything could burn right now, and it will,” says Johannes.

The fire burned 88 acres and was put out in roughly an hour and a half. Crews included the Worden Volunteer Fire Department and a helicopter that dropped water.