Woman taken to hospital following Billings trailer fire

A woman was taken to a local hospital following a fire at her residence on Billings South Side Thursday afternoon.
According to Billings firefighters, a camper trailer ignited around 4:44 p.m. on Riverside Road near the intersection of State Avenue.
The structure was fully engulfed and a total loss, according to firefighters.
The woman, who lived in the camper, was taken to a local hospital for a checkup.
No additional information was available Thursday, including the cause of fire, woman's identity or her condition.
