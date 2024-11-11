Woman sues after contracting E. coli after eating at Billings McDonald's

A Billings woman has filed a civil lawsuit in Yellowstone County District Court against McDonald's and its franchisee Pasha Enterprises, alleging that she contracted E. coli after eating a Quarter Pounder hamburger at a Billings restaurant.

Candina Rose Craft claims in the suit, filed Nov. 4, that she suffered a loss of appetite, nausea, abdominal pain, cramping, chest and back pain and severe bloody diarrhea four days after eating the hamburger from the McDonald's restaurant at 4902 Southgate Dr. in Billings on Sept. 29.

By Oct. 6, she sought medical treatment, and testing from a stool sample was positive for E. coli, according to the lawsuit.

Craft remains in recovery and has not regained her full appetite and feels weak and sensitive to certain foods, according to the lawsuit.

Craft is represented by Bill Marler, a Washington state attorney who has filed lawsuits nationwide over E. coli and other food contamination, and attorney Michael Bliven of Kalispell.

According to Marler, 90 people in 13 states have been infected with E. coli after eating at McDonald's since the outbreak began in October. One person in Colorado died.

In Montana, 17 people have been sickened, while another five have reportedly contracted E. coli in Wyoming, according to Marler.

Eight cases were reported in Yellowstone County.

McDonald's has traced the contamination back to the onions served on the Quarter Pounders, which were provided by Taylor Farms of California. The company has issued a recall of all potentially contaminated onions.

Craft is seeking attorney's fees, compensatory damage and other fees as determined in a jury trial.

