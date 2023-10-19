Woman rescued after falling in Shell Falls area in northern Wyoming

For the second time in as many months, rescue crews from Big Horn County, Wyoming responded to the Shell Falls Area to pull out a person who had fallen, reports Sheridan Media.

According to the South Big Horn County Search and Rescue, at around 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, a call came in regarding a 50-year-old female who had slipped and fallen.

Rescue crews were able to determine that the woman slid down a steep embankment between the falls and visitor center, went over a vertical drop and out of sight below.

A friend of the victim was able to make it down and was with her when crews arrived.

Two technical rope team members from South Big Horn County Search and Rescue set up a rope system and rappelled to the victim’s location at the bottom of the canyon.

A third rope technician was lowered to supply needed equipment.

The victim was placed in a full-body vacuum mattress and little system and a haul team brought her up and she was transported by ambulance to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The friend was brought up a short time later.

It took about two hours from the time the call came in, until the time the rescue was complete.

Shell Falls is about 25 east of Greybull.

Last month, a Texas man died about one mile upstream from the falls while attempting to take pictures.