Woman reported missing near Two Moon Park in Billings

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Rachelle Burgess, a 27-year-old female, approximately 5’6”, medium build with brown hair.

Rachelle was last seen on Tuesday evening, at approximately 4:30 p.m., walking in the area of Two-Moon and Earl Gus Park in the Heights, with her brother. They apparently became separated and the brother was not able to locate her, as she was reportedly jogging away from the area.

Rachelle was wearing a Grey beanie-style hat, pink jacket with a triangle pattern and black leggings, and black boots when she was last seen.

The parks and river in the area have been searched by air and by ground using K-9s.

There have also been reported possible sightings of Rachelle today near the hospital areas, and also near the Holiday Gas Station.

Anyone with information about Rachelle’s whereabouts or may have seen her is asked to call the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929