Woman killed in Northern Wyoming plane crash; pilot survives

MEETEETSE, WY — A female passenger was killed Sunday in a single-engine plane crash near Francs Peak in Wyoming's Absaroka Mountain Range, according to Park County Coroner Cody Gortmaker.

The male pilot survived the crash and was transported to a Billings hospital.

The woman's name has not yet been released, pending notification of her family.

The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. Sunday, Gortmaker told MTN. Francs Peak is about 30 miles southwest of Meeteetse, Wyoming. At 13,153 feet, it's the highest point in the Absaroka Range which stretches across the Montana border.

The plane was an American Champion 8GCBC, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, which said it was conducting an investigation into the crash.

The crash sparked a small fire in the Shoshone National Forest. Officials said it was about 1/10 of an acre as of Monday morning in a remote area, and that firefighters had to hike in to battle the blaze.