Woman killed, child injured in Big Horn County crash

HARDIN - A woman was killed and a child injured Tuesday evening in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in Big Horn County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway at mile marker 477 at 6:18 p.m.

The patrol said a 37-year-old woman from Garryowen was driving a Dodge Caravan when the vehicle veered to the left and entered the median. The vehicle reentered the highway, the driver overcorrected and the vehicle went off the right side of the highway where it rolled.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected, the patrol said. A 2-year-old girl, also from Garryowen, was injured.

The crash remains under investigation, the patrol said.