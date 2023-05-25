Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman dies in one-vehicle crash in Ballantine

sirens-generic.jpg
MTN News
Siren
sirens-generic.jpg
Posted at 2:04 PM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 16:41:17-04

A 32-year-old woman died in a one-vehicle crash in Ballantine Wednesday night, according to Montana Highway Patrol.

The woman was heading north on South 16th Road near the I-94 exit at 9:13 p.m. when she ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree near the intersection of Canal Project Access Road, according to a report from Trooper Joshua French.

The woman, who was the only occupant and not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from her Jeep Cherokee and suffered serious injuries, according to French.

She was taken to a Billings hospital, where she was pronounced dead early Thursday morning.

Alcohol and speed were suspected factors in the crash, according to French's report.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!