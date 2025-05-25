With warmer weather, rattlesnakes are raising concerns for pet owners

BILLINGS — The sun’s out, the trails are busy, and the snakes have begun to come out, raising concern for pet owners.

More than half of Montana household’s own dogs. The risk of wildlife encounters, especially rattlesnakes, is taken seriously by Gabriella Madden.

At the High Sierra Dog Park in Billings, Madden frequently visits with her dogs, Bridger and Poppy.

At the park multiple dogs are off leash allowing them to roam around. Madden stays alert of where her dogs are at.

“We usually try to spend most of our time up in the grass,” Madden said Sunday.

With the grassy and rocky terrain, she said that rattlesnakes can be concerning.

Cassidy Tarter, a veterinarian at Treasure Veterinary Service in Hysham, confirmed that rattlesnake bites on dogs is not uncommon.

Just a couple of weeks ago the vet treated a dog and a horse for rattlesnake bites.

Tarter explained how Dr. Richard Cunningham treated the horse.

“He took a tube and actually put it down its nose so he could breathe. Otherwise, the swelling was constricting the airway on his nose and would have made it to where he couldn't breathe at all,” Tarter said last week.

Tarter said that the effects of the venom in rattlesnakes can cause life-threatening injuries.

“It's going to slowly cause swelling and shut down of the body,” Tarter said.

She added the first thing to do is figure out where the animal was bit and bring it to the vet immediately.

There is currently a rattlesnake vaccine available, but the USDA has recently pulled its license. However, clinics like Treasure Veterinary Clinic will continue to use their existing supply.

“I have seen it save quite a few dogs lives,” Tarter said.

Madden expressed relief as she has not seen a rattlesnake at the dog park yet.

“That also makes me feel a little bit better about bringing them here,” Madden said.

Pet owners are reminded to stay aware of their surroundings and seek veterinary care if their pet is bit by a rattlesnake.