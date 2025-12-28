BILLINGS — Saturday afternoon's winter storm caused crashes and delays on Interstate 90 both east and west of Billings.

Travelers coming from the eastern side said that the icy conditions led to longer travel than usual and that the conditions got significantly worse near Hardin.

To see what the conditions were like, click here:

Winter storm causes crashes and delays on I-90 near Billings

Billings resident Steve Prosinski was among those on the roads, as he was returning home from Buffalo, Wyoming. He said the storm impacted the roads quickly.

"The snowfall was turning to ice with limited visibility," Prosinski said. "It started to snow and blow and in fact, it became blizzard conditions."

Prosinski said that it was a frightening experience with traffic at a standstill.

"It wasn't a pleasant drive," Prosinski said. "It took about twice as long to get to Billings as usual."

Dillon resident Jamie Ackerson was also on the road when the storm hit. She said it felt like it came out of nowhere.

“There was no way to know until you left Hardin what it was going to be like going into Billings,” Ackerson said. "It was basically the same thing as an ice skating rink."

Ackerson said that she and her husband, who were also traveling from Wyoming, made the decision to stay in Billings Saturday night instead of trying to get all the way back to Dillon.

"It went from snowing to blowing sideways to the roads just turning into a sheet of ice," Ackerson said. "I was 100 percent crying because I hate the snow and I hate stuff like that."

That proved to be the right call, as a semi truck slid off the road near Columbus where traffic was stuck in place for hours.

It was a storm that left it's mark all along I-90, ranging from Hardin to Bozeman and beyond.

"It was a rodeo out there," Prosinski said.