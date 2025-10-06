Winter arrives early in Montana with fresh snow along Beartooth Highway

BILLINGS, Mont. — It may be October, but Montana is already feeling like winter.

Fresh snow blanketed higher elevations over the weekend, creating a winter-like scene in areas such as Red Lodge.

Along the Beartooth Highway between Cooke City and Red Lodge, several inches of snow accumulated at the Long Lake Closure Gate, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation District 5.

Crews are working to clear the fresh powder, but U.S. 212 remains closed. Meanwhile, Billings experienced steady rain over the weekend, leading to slick and tricky travel conditions in the lower elevations.

Motorists are urged to drive cautiously and check current road conditions before traveling in the area.