Willow Creek chair lift set to reopen Sunday at Red Lodge Mountain

RED LODGE — The Willow Creek chair lift at Red Lodge Mountain is expected to reopen on Sunday following the completion of maintenance work. The lift has been tested and successfully inspected by an independent professional, according to Red Lodge Mountain interim general manager Spencer Weimar.

Willow Creek had been closed for weeks after a chair failure.

With the reopening of the Willow Creek chair, the Grizzly Peak and Cole Creek chairs will also resume operations. Once the lifts are operational, the entire mountain will be accessible.

"We want to extend a special thank you to the Lift Maintenance team who worked on days off and put in extra time to perform the necessary maintenance to reopen the chair lift," Weimar said in a release on Saturday.

The Triple Chair remains closed indefinitely as inspections and investigations by the lift manufacturer and other agencies are ongoing following the March 10 accident that killed 37-year-old Jeff Zinne.