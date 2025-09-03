Wildlife officials investigating fawn deer killed by arrow at Billings Rod and Gun Club

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials are investigating a mule fawn deer killed out of season with an arrow on the Billings Rod and Gun Club archery range.

The deer was found dead with the arrow in its hindquarters. Warden Courtney Tyree believes the fawn was shot at least a week ago.

The carcass was discovered after club staff noticed the smell of decomposition and found the deer. The property is about a mile west of the airport along Molt Road.

Anyone who has information connected to this incident is encouraged to contact Warden Tyree at 406-860-7814 or ctyree@mt.gov, or visit the tipmont website at https://fwp.mt.gov/enforcement/tipmont

You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.