Widespread power outage reported in Livingston due to wind storm

Strong wind have cut power to much of Livingston Wednesday, and the outage could continue into the evening or the next day, according to Park Electric Cooperative.

NorthWestern Energy's main power poles were damaged in the area, leading to the outage.

Crews are currently assessing damage to both the main transmission lines and Park Electric’s system resulting from the severe winds, according to Park Electric.

The outage includes the Wilsall, Clyde Park, Livingston, Big Timber, Pine Creek, Chico, Daley, and Bozeman substations.

Click on the Park Electric Cooperative Facebook page for updates.

