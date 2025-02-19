Update: Section of Highway 212 in Carbon County closed

Update 11:05 a.m.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office said the highway is now closed from Joliet to mile marker 86/Tanz Lane.

The Carbon Alert Facebook page posted this shortly after 11 a.m.: "There are reports of multiple crashes between Roberts and Boyd. Traffic is closed on Highway 212 between Boyd and Roberts. Severe blowing snow is causing visibility issues, drifting, and slick roads. Please avoid these areas and find alternate routes if you need to travel.:

___________________________________

Update 10:45 a.m.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office said the highway is open but crews are advising heavy drifting in the area of mile marker 81 and whiteout conditions continue.

"Please slow down use caution. Road crew are trying to keep up," the agency said in a social media post.

______________________________________

RED LODGE - Whiteout conditions and multiple accidents have forced the closure of a section of Highway 212 in Carbon County on Wednesday morning.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook shortly before 10 a.m. that state and county crews were "working on shutting down the highway" and asked motorists to use alternate routes.

The area affected is near Roberts from mile marker 84 to mile marker 90, the sheriff's office post states.

