Where in the Billings area to recycle your Christmas tree

Yellowstone County and Billings residents looking to keep their used live Christmas trees out of the landfill and recycle them are in luck.

The folks at Bright n' Beautiful and local partners have set up 11 recycle collection bins that will stay out until Jan. 19.

The trees will be turned into mulch and used at ZooMontana and the Montana Audubon Society.

Residents are asked to remove all decorations before dropping the tree off at these locations:

Billings

Poly Vista Park (38th St W & Colin Dr)

Zoo Montana (2100 S Shiloh Rd)

Radius Recycling (1100 6th Ave N)

Hanser’s Automotive (430 S Billings Blvd)

Billings Landfill (5240 Jellison Rd)

Heights Clevenger Park (840 Bench Blvd)

Laurel

Thompson Park Splash Park parking lot (E 6th St & 1st Ave)

Lockwood

Middle School parking lot (1932 US Hwy 87E)

Rocky Mountain Compost (3060 Farley Ln)

Shepherd

High School parking lot (7842 Shepherd Rd)

Huntley

United Methodist Church parking lot (149 Peritse Ave)