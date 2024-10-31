Western Heritage Center hosts history of crime in Billings with 'Criminal Behavior'

BILLINGS — The Western Heritage Center's "Criminal Behavior" exhibit, which examines 24 facets of crime, will remain open until June of 2025.

“These are real people. These crimes represent real events and real struggles within our community," said Lauren Hunley, a community historian with the Western Heritage Center.

The display includes stories like William Heffner's, a prominent Billings businessman during the early 1900s who attempted to poison his family by putting strychnine in their sugar.

“The Heffner case is actually featured in this exhibit in part to help tell the story of investigation," said Hunley.

"Criminal Behavior" opened in July and has already seen more than 500 visitors.

‘We hope people leave with a better understanding of the justice system," said Hunley, "We hope people leave with a better understanding of what their own rights and responsibilities are within that system.”