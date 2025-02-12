Wednesday Morning Headlines: Wyoming shooting, Fogel headed home, shelters in 'Code Blue'

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for 2-12-25

Mother and three daughters dead in apparent murder-suicide

Wyoming mom shoots 4 daughters and calls 911 before shooting herself

BYRON, Wyo. - A mother and three of her young daughters are dead after the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office in Wyoming says the mother shot herself and all four of her kids on Monday.

Authorities say Tranyelle Harshman's fourth daughter, 7, was flown to a hospital in Salt Lake City.

The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call Monday afternoon from Harshman, who told dispatchers that all four girls had been shot and where investigators could find them.

Family and friends tell MTN that Harshman was battling mental health issues.

Click here to read the full story

Man detained in Russia headed back home to Missoula

American educator Marc Fogel returning to US after being 'wrongfully detained' in Russia

MISSOULA - A man with Montana ties who was wrongfully detained in Russia is on his way home.

National Security Adviser Mike Waltz says American teacher Marc Fogel has left the country with President Donald Trump's special envoy after an exchange was made.

Fogel was serving a 14-year prison term after he was found carrying about 17 grams of medicinal marijuana at the Moscow airport.

Fogel's sister lives in Missoula and has been fighting for his release since the day he was arrested.

Click here to read the full story

Homeless shelters in Code Blue

Montana Rescue Mission provides safe, warm place on cold nights

BILLINGS - Polar temperatures are putting homeless shelter programs like the Montana Rescue Mission in Code Blue.

This means they are open 24 hours a day.

The Rescue Mission's development director says the shelter will house as many as 125 people a night.

Click here to read the full story

Watch the latest weather forecast:

FORECAST TUESDAY EVENING FEB 11, 2025

Watch Montana This Morning: