Wednesday Morning Headlines: Crow contributions removed, police staffing shortages, decline in physicians

Trump admin DEI sweep erases Crow tribal figures from federal websites

CROW AGENCY—Little Big Horn College Library employees are expressing frustration following the Trump administration's recent decision to roll back DEI content across military and government platforms.

They say this resulted in the removal of many web pages showcasing Native American military contributions.

Despite officer shortages, Billings police say violent crime is down

BILLINGS — Despite staffing challenges, Billings police leaders say the rate of violent crime in the city is dropping.

The administrative lieutenant says the department has been operating with 158 officers, 19 fewer than a full staff.

Veterans of the force say one reason for the decline, which follows a nationwide trend, is younger Americans choosing different career paths.

The impacts of the national physician shortage has deep impacts in Montana, according to local physicians

BILLINGS — Shortages are being felt everywhere, including among Montana physicians.

The dean of Rocky Vista University says there are currently nine counties in the state that do not have a family care physician at all.

The American medical physician says about 48 percent of physicians reported burnout in 20-23, with that number showing signs of decline today.

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm and dry then cooler and wet

