Wednesday Morning Headlines: Crow contributions removed, police staffing shortages, decline in physicians

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, March 26
DEI rollback pulls Crow tribe history from federal websites
CROW AGENCY—Little Big Horn College Library employees are expressing frustration following the Trump administration's recent decision to roll back DEI content across military and government platforms.
They say this resulted in the removal of many web pages showcasing Native American military contributions.
Billings police report staffing shortage, decline in crime
BILLINGS — Despite staffing challenges, Billings police leaders say the rate of violent crime in the city is dropping.
The administrative lieutenant says the department has been operating with 158 officers, 19 fewer than a full staff.
Veterans of the force say one reason for the decline, which follows a nationwide trend, is younger Americans choosing different career paths.
Nine Montana counties have no physicians
BILLINGS — Shortages are being felt everywhere, including among Montana physicians.
The dean of Rocky Vista University says there are currently nine counties in the state that do not have a family care physician at all.
The American medical physician says about 48 percent of physicians reported burnout in 20-23, with that number showing signs of decline today.
Watch the latest weather here
Watch Montana This Morning