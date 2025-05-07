Wednesday Morning Headlines: Election results, Styrofoam veto, Billings water bills

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, May 7

Voters decide on school levies, elect new board members in Montana counties

Billings area school elections

BILLINGS - Voters in Yellowstone and Stillwater counties went to the polls Tuesday to decide on school district levies and elect new school board members.

In Laurel, four separate levies that aimed to improve building security and maintenance failed, each by hundreds of votes.

Meanwhile, voters in Billings School Districts 5 and 7 elected new school board members.

In District 5, Jordan Guidice defeated Amanda Brown to become that district's new leader.

In District 7, Luke Ashmore defeated incumbent John VonLangen.

Gianforte vetoes bipartisan styrofoam ban

BILLINGS - Gov. Greg Gianforte has vetoed a bipartisan bill that aimed to ban most styrofoam products in restaurants across the state.

In a video posted on social media, Gianforte says the state banning styrofoam is costly government reach.

House Bill 477 passed both chambers recently, aiming to phase out polystyrene used in single-use food containers, with certain exceptions.

Billings to begin collecting unpaid water bills

After months of water-bill woes, Billings residents frustrated with proposed new hike

BILLINGS - The City of Billings is planning to collect late fees for unpaid water bills starting July 1.

City officials sent out a letter to homeowners last week outlining a proposed rate increase for 2026, along with a plan to impose late fees this year.

The city offered customers a grace period on late payments after there were issues with transitions to a new billing software.

FORECAST WEDNESDAY MAY 7, 2025

