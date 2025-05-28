Wednesday Headlines: Murder charge, Water rates, Bison attack

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, May 28

Woman charged with deliberate homicide in stabbing death of Billings man

BILLINGS - A 23-year-old woman faces charges of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence in connection with the stabbing death of a Billings man.

Violet Jeanee Littlelight is accused of plotting with two other people to rob Keith Troy Breckenridge and steal his truck, according to court documents.

Littlelight told police the plan was to rob Breckenridge, but one of her partners hit him over the head and stabbed him multiple times.

Billings City Council votes for no increase in water rates next year

BILLINGS - The Billings City Council voted 9 to 2 on Tuesday not to increase residential water rates for the 2026 fiscal year.

Residential rates will increase about 2 percent in the following fiscal year, which starts July 1, 2027.

An audit released in February showed the city was not at fault for the problems with previous high water bills.

Billings woman survives bison trampling by her own herd

BILLINGS - A Billings woman is crediting former medical colleagues with saving her life after she survived a bison attack from her own herd.

Kris Spanjian, a retired critical care provider at St. Vincent Regional Hospital, was attacked when she tried to save her dog from a bison while walking on her ranch property in January.

She spent three days in the ICU before returning home.

