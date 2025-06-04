Wednesday Headlines: Teen charged, Billings kidnapping, Billings Fire Department budget

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, June 4
2nd person charged with homicide in death of man at Billings trailer park
BILLINGS - A 14-year-old boy has been charged with deliberate homicide in connection with the burning death of a man at the Meadowlark Trailer Park in Billings.
Prosecutors allege the teen was with 32-year-old Justin Hosey when they beat Michael Lee Huston while he was tied up.
The boy is charged as an adult and is scheduled to appear in Yellowstone County District Court.
Woman taken from Billings nursing home says she is home safe and left on her own free will
BILLINGS - A 76-year-old woman who was reported missing from a Billings nursing home has been found safe in South Dakota.
Donna Prescott was initially reported as a suspected kidnapping victim from Aspen Meadows Health and Rehabilitation when Billings Police posted an alert on Monday night.
Prescott's daughter, Tama Laray Donley, who police had identified as a suspect, told me she obtained power of attorney over Prescott on June 1.
Billings City Council looks at proposed increased fire department budget
BILLINGS - The Billings Fire Department is considering a budget increase of about $1 million compared to last year.
The proposed fire department budget would potentially increase to more than $29 million for the next fiscal year, beginning July 1.
Interim Fire Chief Matt Hoppel said 82 percent of the operating budget goes to personnel.
