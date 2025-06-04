Wednesday Headlines: Teen charged, Billings kidnapping, Billings Fire Department budget

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, June 4

2nd person charged with homicide in death of man at Billings trailer park

Teen charged with homicide for trailer park murder

BILLINGS - A 14-year-old boy has been charged with deliberate homicide in connection with the burning death of a man at the Meadowlark Trailer Park in Billings.

Prosecutors allege the teen was with 32-year-old Justin Hosey when they beat Michael Lee Huston while he was tied up.

The boy is charged as an adult and is scheduled to appear in Yellowstone County District Court.

Read the full story here

Woman taken from Billings nursing home says she is home safe and left on her own free will

Woman allegedly kidnapped from Billings nursing home claims she is home safe and left on her own free will

BILLINGS - A 76-year-old woman who was reported missing from a Billings nursing home has been found safe in South Dakota.

Donna Prescott was initially reported as a suspected kidnapping victim from Aspen Meadows Health and Rehabilitation when Billings Police posted an alert on Monday night.

Prescott's daughter, Tama Laray Donley, who police had identified as a suspect, told me she obtained power of attorney over Prescott on June 1.

Read the full story here

Billings City Council looks at proposed increased fire department budget

Billings City Council looks at proposed increased fire department budget

BILLINGS - The Billings Fire Department is considering a budget increase of about $1 million compared to last year.

The proposed fire department budget would potentially increase to more than $29 million for the next fiscal year, beginning July 1.

Interim Fire Chief Matt Hoppel said 82 percent of the operating budget goes to personnel.

Read the full story here

Watch the latest weather forecast

FORECAST TUESDAY EVENING JUN 3, 2025

Watch Montana This Morning