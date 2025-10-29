Wednesday Headlines: Senior Center, 'Woke' teachers, Rejected ballots

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, Oct. 29

Senior center in Roundup reviews books, pushes for funding to return

ROUNDUP - A senior center in Roundup has been relying entirely on donations for nearly seven months after losing funding from the Area Two Agency on Aging due to allegations of financial mismanagement.

The agency cut funding in June over claims of financial mismanagement and alleged embezzlement at the senior center.

However, an independent accountant found no wrongdoing after reviewing the center's finances.

The review showed the center's reserves were spent on increased services and rising food costs rather than any improper use of funds.

The center's board met with the agency on Tuesday in hopes of restoring the lost funding.

Top GOP lawmaker, school superintendent propose bill to end 'woke' teacher conference

BILLINGS - Some Montana Republican leaders are pushing to end teacher professional development conferences, calling them full of "extreme leftist ideology."

Senate President Matt Regier plans to propose legislation next session to stop teachers from receiving educational credit at the conferences.

The Montana Federation of Public Employees says the conferences are being misrepresented and focus on teaching best practices rather than political agendas.

More than 700 votes rejected in Yellowstone County due to a lack of birth year

BILLINGS - More than 700 early votes in Yellowstone County have been rejected because voters failed to include their birth year on ballot envelopes.

Election staff say about 80% of rejected ballots are missing the birth year, while others have signature issues.

Impacted voters have until 5 p.m. the day after the election to fix their ballots.

