Wednesday Headlines: Senate passes budget bill, Billings bypass progress, MetraPark rodeo arena

Senate GOP narrowly passes Trump's 'One Big, Beautiful Bill,' sending it back to the House A little more than six months into his second term, President Donald Trump appears to be on the verge of his biggest legislative win: passage of his budget bill he called the "One Big, Beautiful, Bill Act."

The Senate has approved its version, but it now returns to the House.

Montana Republican Senators Steve Daines and Tim Sheehy praise the Senate's vote, while the Montana Hospital Association diagrees, saying Medicaid cuts could hurt patients and healthcare providers.

Billings Bypass set for partial opening on Thursday The long-awaited Billings Bypass, connecting the Billings Heights to Lockwood, is set for a partial opening tomorrow.

This portion, one of six to be done before the project is complete, cost $19.5 million.

The Johnson Lane interchange, railroad overpass and Five Mile Road to US-87 are yet to be finished.

Overall, crews say the $136 million project is the largest cumulative MDT project ever.

$2.5M outdoor arena at MetraPark set to bring summer rodeo back A once-empty property behind MetraPark has rapidly transformed into a $2.5 million outdoor rodeo arena.

The arena is now in its final weeks of construction, set to be ready in time for the Northern International Livestock Exposition's summer rodeo.

'Rodeo Billings' will kick off the new facility's first season in the second week of August.