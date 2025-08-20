Wednesday Headlines: Scam warning, Moser Dome Fire, Summer heat

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, Aug. 20

Montana state auditor warns of rise in cryptocurrency ATM scams

BILLINGS - The Montana State auditor, as well as Billings police, are warning of a rise in cryptocurrency ATM scams.

State officials say these scams are the newest among many costing Montana residents millions of dollars.

The state auditor says he's found that cryptocurrency ATM money goes overseas, often to criminals.

Billings police say in the last two weeks, scammers made off with about $50,000 combined from two cases.

Moser Dome Fire near Laurel contained

LAUREL - The Moser Dome fire near Laurel is now under the control of firefighters after burning roughly 1,000 acres since Monday.

Yellowstone and Carbon County crews, both on the ground and in the air, slowed its spread by Tuesday.

At one point, flames were reportedly moving as quickly as 250 acres an hour.

Summer sizzler hits Billings area

BILLINGS - Summer heat is settling in once again across the Billings region, with many dealing with temperatures in the high 90s on Tuesday.

City officials are warning residents to stay hydrated and don't leave kids or pets in your car.

The heat prompted a message at the front gates of ZooMontana, saying animals will be less frequently seen as they get cool inside.

