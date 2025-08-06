Wednesday Headlines: Reward increased, Laurel plant, School safety

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, Aug. 6

Reward increased as search continues for Montana bar shooting suspect

ANACONDA - The search continues for Michael Paul Brown, the suspect behind the killing of four people at an Anaconda bar.

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed an executive order to use financial resources from the state emergency response fund, with the focus of that money to support law enforcement.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen also announced an increase in the reward for information leading to Brown's whereabouts, now $10,000.

Montana DEQ final assessment shows Northwestern's Laurel plant in compliance

LAUREL - The Montana DEQ issued its final supplemental environmental assessment for NorthWestern's Laurel plant this week.

Environmental groups are once again raising concerns over the Yellowstone County Generation Station, saying the DEQ did not do enough when reassessing the effects of lighting and greenhouse gases.

DEQ officials say the assessment did not find any significant impacts with their report.

Ben Steele Middle School hosting safe school summit

Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit at Ben Steele Middle School

BILLINGS - Hundreds of educators from across the state are meeting in Billings to put school safety into the spotlight.

Ben Steele Middle School is hosting the Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit, with the goal of promoting practical solutions that build schools based on trust, safety, and care.

The summit also aims to ensure that faculty and staff are properly trained while enhancing school safety technology.

Forecast Tuesday Evening Aug 5, 2025

