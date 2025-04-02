Wednesday Headlines: Prisoner rates, Death investigation, New baseball bat

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, April 2

Yellowstone County Commissioners approve new rate for federal inmates

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County has approved a new contract for housing federal prisoners.

County commissioners voted Tuesday night to accept a rate of $115 a day per inmate, even though they wanted $117.

The county has been charging $85 per day, which was included in the agreement signed in 2016.

The $115 rate will go into effect on May 1.

Billings police investigate death on walking path

BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating after officers tried to save a person's life on a walking path in the Heights.

Officers were called Tuesday to the area behind Anacapa Lane for the report of a sick or injured person.

They found the victim, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the victim died.

No other details were released.

Former Montana college baseball coach designs new ‘torpedo’ bat

BILLINGS - A uniquely shaped baseball bat, dubbed the "torpedo bat," is making waves in major league baseball.

A man with Montana ties is behind its creation.

Former Dawson Community College assistant coach Aaron Leonhardt says the bat's design enhances where the ball should make contact.

So far, several teams have started using the bats, including the New York Yankees.

