Wednesday Headlines: Iran War, Huntley wildfire, Overpaid taxes

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, March 11

US strikes Iranian ships in Strait of Hormuz

U.S. warplanes targeted Iranian mine-laying ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway where roughly 20% of the world's oil passes through.

Defense Secretary Hegseth called Tuesday one of the most intense days of the war inside Iran.

The Pentagon says 140 service members have been injured and seven have been killed.

Huntley man escapes grass fire with seconds to spare as flames destroy his home

HUNTLEY - A Huntley man escaped with his life after a wildfire destroyed his home and several vehicles on Yellowstone Trail Road.

The fire broke out Sunday. Les Stabler, who is in his 70s and disabled, grabbed a set of keys and drove out blindly through waist-high flames and thick smoke, according to his daughter.

Firefighters kept the fire to roughly 100 acres, preventing further destruction to neighboring homes.

Latest twist in Montana property tax issues surfaces in Billings neighborhood

BILLINGS - Some West Billings homeowners say they have been overpaying property taxes after the state mistakenly assessed their homes as multi-story when they are not.

One homeowner discovered the error while preparing to sell their home and found that several neighbors had the same problem.

Officials say they corrected the mistake within 48 hours.

Homeowners are now being urged to check the Montana Department of Revenue's website to verify their property records are accurate.

