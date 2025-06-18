Wednesday Headlines: Home demolished, Indoor vaping ban, Hospital groundbreaking

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, June 18

'Demolished': Shepherd family has home flipped upside down by Monday storm

'Demolished:' Shepherd family has home flipped upside down by Monday storm

SHEPHERD - Montanans from Custer to Yellowstone counties are still navigating through destruction after powerful storms swept through their communities this week.

A Shepherd family is among those affected after their home was flipped and destroyed by strong winds. Others in Shepherd witnessed those same winds blasting into their homes, blowing out windows and causing interior devastation.

The Pryor Creek Golf Course announced plans to reopen on Wednesday after it was littered with debris Monday night.

Read the full story

New Montana law bars indoor vaping in public spaces

New Montana law bars indoor vaping in public spaces

HELENA - A new state law has added vaping to the list of activities now banned in indoor public spaces.

Senate Bill 390 changes the definition of smoking in the Clean Indoor Air Act to include the use of electronic smoking devices, like vape pens or e-cigarettes.

The bill, signed into law in May, came with an immediate effective date, and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is already enforcing it.

Read the full story

St. Vincent celebrates groundbreaking for new hospital set to open in 2029

St. Vincent celebrates groundbreaking for new hospital set to open in 2029

BILLINGS - Intermountain Health broke ground Tuesday on a new 14-story hospital set to replace its current Billings facility.

The nearly $1 billion hospital is expected to allow doctors and nurses to do more than they can in the building now, making it the most state-of-the-art facility to date.

The project is planned to be completed by 2029.

Read the full story

Watch the latest weather forecast