Wednesday Headlines: Hiker rescued, Bottled water, Bar fundraiser

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, Aug. 27

Hiker rescued in Beartooth Mountains

BILLINGS - A 73-year-old hiker who survived nearly three days in the Beartooth Mountains was rescued Tuesday after being reported missing over the weekend.

The Stillwater County Sheriff's Office said the man was found by an Air Force helicopter Monday night about seven miles from his last known location on the Beartooth Plateau.

"The man was in good overall condition, and his determination in the face of adversity made his rescue possible," deputies said.

Improvements coming to bring back drinkable water to Worden and Ballantine

WORDEN - Crews recently installed new water main pipe for the communities of Worden and Ballantine as part of a nearly $11 million project aimed at bringing back drinkable water to the area.

Officials said the current water is contaminated with nitrates from surface water, requiring bottled water to be provided to residents since 2019.

The project is expected to be ready in June 2026.

Montana bars raise nearly 8 times goal for Anaconda shooting victims’ families

BILLINGS - Groups from across Montana raised nearly eight times their goal to help support the families of those lost in the Anaconda Owl Bar shooting.

Bars, businesses and other donors raised nearly $125,000, surpassing the original target of $16,000. Fifty bars from across the state contributed, including several in Billings.

The owner of the Owl Bar plans to give the money to the four families once all proceeds are collected.

