Wednesday Headlines: Fatal plane crash, YAM funding, Give a Child a Book

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, Sept. 3

Longtime pilot: Plane age, elevation likely factors in fatal Wyoming crash

Longtime pilot analyzes Wyoming plane crash

SHERIDAN, Wyo. - A 13-year-old girl died and three family members were injured when their plane crashed in the Bighorn Mountains near Sheridan, Wyo.

The Sheridan County Sheriff's Office confirmed the crash occurred on Monday. The coroner's office has identified the victim as Amelia Palmer, 13.

The three other passengers, all members of Palmer's family, are recovering at a hospital in Billings. Their current conditions have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No additional details about the aircraft or the circumstances surrounding the incident have been disclosed by authorities.

Read the full story

County commissioners cut Yellowstone Art Museum funding

Commissioners cut Yellowstone Art Museum funding

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County Commissioners voted Tuesday to proceed with significant funding cuts to the Yellowstone Art Museum, despite strong community opposition during public comment.

The museum previously relied on $220,000 in annual county funding, which dropped to $188,000 last year. The upcoming budget will slash that support to just $50,000.

Community members voiced their concerns during Tuesday's meeting, arguing against the dramatic reduction in arts funding.

Commissioners defended their decision, stating that each museum's situation is unique and that they have the authority to reallocate funding as they see fit.

Critics of the cuts argue the commission is overstepping its bounds and should approve additional funding for the museum to maintain its operations and community programming.

The funding reduction represents a 73% decrease from the museum's previous county support levels.

Read the full story

‘If You Give Child a Book’ campaign helps Billings school increase literacy rates

‘If You Give Child a Book’ campaign helps Billings school increase literacy rates

BILLINGS - The Give a Child a Book campaign is underway, helping schools boost literacy rates while providing free books to children across the community.

Schools participating in the program, including Ponderosa Elementary, are already seeing improvements in literacy rates among their students.

The campaign's phone banks are currently live, accepting donations to support the literacy initiative. Community members have until 5 p.m. today to call in their contributions.

The program focuses on increasing access to books for children who might not otherwise have them at home, supporting both individual reading development and broader educational goals.

Read the full story and click here to donate.

Watch the latest weather forecast