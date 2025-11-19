Wednesday Headlines: Dangerous street, Sewer cut, Brawl tickets

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, Nov. 19

Traffic surge fuels safety fears at Billings Heights intersection after bypass opening

BILLINGS - Neighbors in the Billings Heights are calling the intersection of Mary Street and Bitterroot Drive one of the most dangerous in the city.

Since the Billings Bypass opened in July, traffic has surged through the area, and residents say crashes keep happening, including two major crashes that knocked out power.

Residents are now pushing for traffic signals or additional stop signs before someone is killed.

Stillwater County caps sewer next to Park City apartment building after raw sewage continues to leak

PARK CITY - The fallout continues from what Park City residents say is a problem property. The county has cut all sewer lines to the Homestead Apartments, leaving two families without service.

This comes after a 911 call reporting raw sewage leaking into the ground on Saturday. The property owner says he's working to relocate residents to other properties and return advance rent payments.

A judge is currently reviewing inspection records as the legal battle continues.

Upcoming Brawl of the Wild in Missoula seeing spike in ticket prices

MISSOULA - The Brawl of the Wild is just three days away, and getting into Washington-Grizzly Stadium will cost you.

Third-party ticket prices are among the most expensive in college football right now. The cheapest seats start at $380, while premium spots can run up to $2,800.

University of Montana officials say the prices are simply supply and demand, with fans traveling from across the country for Montana's biggest game of the year.

