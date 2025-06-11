Wednesday Headlines: Colonial Apartments, Custodial interference, Gun theft thwarted

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, June 11

Death of Colonial Apartments owner may delay trial in Billings

Death of Colonial Apartments owner may delay trial in Billings

BILLINGS - The future of the crime-ridden Colonial Apartments in downtown Billings faces another twist following the death of owner John Skauge.

City leaders confirm that the lawsuit against Skauge to force repairs or demolish the building will still move forward in Yellowstone County District Court despite his death.

The trial was originally scheduled for October, but the city assistant administrator says the date is now uncertain. The city must first hear from the court regarding who will represent Skauge's estate.

Read the full story here

Woman who took mom from Billings nursing home charged with felony

Woman who took mom from Billings nursing home charged with felony

BILLINGS - A South Dakota police department arrested a woman accused of kidnapping her mother from a Billings nursing home.

Tama LaRay Donley is currently in a South Dakota jail awaiting extradition to Yellowstone County, where she is charged with custodial interference.

Both Donley and her mother, Donna Prescott, told MTN News this was not a kidnapping.

Read the full story

Two Billings men stop gun theft from the Heights Walmart

Two Billings men stop potential gun theft from the Heights Walmart

BILLINGS - A routine trip to Walmart turned into an emergency situation when a father-son duo helped prevent a potential gun theft.

Michael Miller and his son Jeremy were shopping at the Billings Heights location on June 4 when they witnessed another customer attempting to steal a gun from a display case.

Billings police say Michael helped block the man from completing the theft.

Read the full story

Watch the latest weather forecast

FORECAST TUESDAY EVENING JUN 10, 2025

Watch Montana This Morning