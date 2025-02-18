BILLINGS — As snow piled around Billings the last few days, all 36 public school campuses have remained open, due in large part to the work done by the district's grounds crew.

The crew — which consists of only eight employees — will plow snow at all district locations, starting at midnight and working up until the school day begins at 8 a.m.

Watch the video for this story here:

'We play a part:' A look at the unsung heroes removing snow for Billings schools

The work can lead to long nights, which is something that Billings Schools Grounds Foreman Don Malia has gotten used to after 24 years.

"It’s a little better today than it was yesterday," Malia said at 1 a.m. Tuesday while plowing snow at Ben Steele Middle School. "Yesterday, I'd say it was close to eight inches of snow, whereas today is only a couple."

Malia said his team is always busy. In the summer, they maintain school grounds by mowing the grass and setting up the sprinkler systems. However, the longest days are during big snow storms.

"It's non-ending what we do," Malia said. "Usually, go out at midnight and try to get everything all cleaned up before everyone shows up, all the teachers and the buses."

Even during the long weeks with lots of snow, like the one Malia is currently living, he said he knows their work is important.

"If we didn’t plow last night, the school buses would’ve never gotten into schools," Malia said. "We play a part in making sure everything is safe and clean and a good environment for the kids."

During the daytime, students walk into well-plowed campuses and parking lots, largely unaware of the effort made overnight.

Facilities Coordinator Megan Trevino and Facilities Director Scott Reiter are among the few who understand the hours spent.

"It's impressive what they do," Trevino said. "There's only so much you can do with the time they have."

Reiter said that the crew is essentially on call all winter, ready to work long nights and even days whenever the storms hit.

"You’re kind of stuck with the way nature deals it to you," said Reiter. "It's not fun work to be out there doing it all night away from your family. Sometimes we’ll get it for three or four days in a row, and they’re out there every time."

Reiter applauded the group's work ethic, noting that they do the best they can with a small team.

"That grounds staff is a pretty impressive group of guys dedicated to keeping it safe," Reiter said. "We'd love to have 20 guys removing snow, but they do a good job with what they have."

Malia said that he plans to find a new job after his 25th year is complete next year. For now, he'll continue to work with a smile on his face, thinking about his favorite part of removing snow.

"Yeah, when it’s all done," Malia said with a laugh. "When the work is done and we know we've done a good job and can go home and rest."