'We all have a story:' Indigenous Peoples' Day walk held in Billings Heights

BILLINGS — On Monday, a walk was held in the Billings Heights on sacred land as a way to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day.

The walk — called a Walk In Reverence — began at the Boothill Cemetery and followed a trail up to Skeleton Cliff where a tepee had been built and ceremonies were being held. That stretch of land is rich in Native American culture.

Ben Pease was the organizer of the event and read historical facts off of signs that he had placed along the trail during the walk. Pease said it's important to realize how much history rests at our feet.

"If you don't know where you come from, it's hard to know where you're going," Pease said. "We stand to gain so much more by learning from each other."

MTN News

Pease added that he believes the stories he shares will better unify people in the community.

"It helps us see each other," Pease said. "It helps us hear each other and I feel like it brings respect and equity to this place that we call home."

Kinsley WalksAlong was one of the nearly 50 people who made the walk alongside Pease. She said it felt great to honor her ancestors.

"Today is a day of pride where we're all recognized," WalksAlong said. "We have to be mindful of these sacred areas, these lands and these burial sites."

MTN News

In the past, Indigenous Peoples' Day would be more commonly referred to as Columbus Day, but over the years, as more information has been learned about that voyage, that day has been celebrated less and less.

"You can look back on the history of what happened to our ancestors when Columbus came," WalksAlong said. "It makes me emotional as a mother of two."

Indigenous Peoples' Day is not recognized yet as a national holiday, but it continues to receive pressure to move in that direction. WalksAlong said she can't wait for the day it's official.

"It's coming. The day and the year is coming," WalksAlong said. "I hope that changes where Columbus Day is no longer observed at all because of what our people went through with him coming to America."

MTN News

But Pease said he believes there is room for both holidays and that both are a part of our history.

"I believe that there is power in being able to choose what to celebrate and who to celebrate," Pease said. "We all have a story that carries value and power."

And that's why he wanted his event to focus on gathering the community to learn about the history of the Billings area — knowing how important these lessons can be in a time when the political divide has never been greater.

"Learning about each other, I think it only seeks to unify our people," Pease said.