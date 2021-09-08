Water shut off at MSU Billings main campus for leak

MSU Billings has shut down the water at its main campus to repair a water main leak.

University officials told students and staff on campus to not use bathrooms, showers or drinking fountains until further notice. Port-potties will be stationed around campus, and bottled water will be provided by drinking fountains in campus buildings.

Apsaruke and McDonald Hall have an independent water source and will not be affected by the water shut off. These are alternative places to use the restrooms instead of the porta-potties.

Once the water has been turned back on, it should not be used until it's been tested.

MSUB officials said the leak was not caused by nearby construction.

The campus had a similar problem late last year when a break in the water main left the campus without water for about a week.

