Water at Cooney State Park closed to public recreation because of Robertson Draw fire

COONEY- — Cooney State Park is closed to all public occupation of water for an unknown amount of time. The closure comes because aircrafts are filling up their tanks with water to help fight the Robertson Draw fire.

“You cannot go swimming, you cannot go boating, paddle boarding, etc. Anything that has to do with you being in or on the water is closed at the moment,” says Matt Ladd, a game warden Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

He added that people can fish from the shore but not out in the reservoir.

The park will be open for camping and other recreational activities that do not include being on or in the water.

Montana FWP has also banned campfires from all state parks in Carbon, Yellowstone, and Stillwater counties who all had county commissioners vote to enter stage 1 fire restrictions on the week of June 14.

The closure will continue until firefighters no longer need to use the lake to fight fires.

Updates on the status can be found on Montana FWP website.