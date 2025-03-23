Warm hearts keep hail from chilling out Sheridan’s Special Olympics Jackalope Jump

SHERIDAN — It was, at first, too pleasant a Saturday for the annual mid-March Jackalope Jump in Wyoming.

“In other states, they’re known as polar plunges. We choose the Jackalope because that’s very Wyoming specific,” said Carrie Pilcher, who had been signing up donators.

A polar plunge is meant to come with a bite, and as participants gathered, the sky shifted, and hail peppered the event.

“We used to jump through a hole in the ice at Lake DeSmet, and it turns out it’s a little easier to convince people to jump in a pool,” said Pilcher. “What we call ‘The Onion Skin’ (is) our little portable pool.”

For 18 years, the Sheridan sheriff’s and fire departments have helped locals embrace the chill for a good cause, raising money for Wyoming’s Special Olympics.

The event has raised anywhere from $1,000 to $20,000 in past years, helping to fund training and travel for athletes.

“Funds that we raise from this go to help offset the cost of training and traveling to the events,” said Boot Hill with the Sheridan County Sheriff's Department.

“Wonderful,” “nice,” and “should do it again”—all comments made as participants emerged from the snow-laden water.

“Once you try it, you always come back. You meet folks that will become—lifetime friends,” said Pilcher.