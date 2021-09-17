Walk aimed at suicide prevention coming to Billings Sunday

BILLINGS - This weekend, Q2 is teaming up with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for the 2021 Yellowstone Valley Out of the Darkness Walk. It’s Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Will James Middle School.

Everyone is welcome. The more people are educated about suicide prevention and loss, the better we can help our communities fight it and heal.

Watch the video below to find out how the walk changed the life of one Billings woman who lost her father to suicide.

Billings woman using clay work to cope with suicide loss

To register (for free), learn more, or donate, go to afsp.org/Montana. Or in Wyoming afsp.org/Wyoming.Your donation, helps spread preventative education and assistance to those in crisis.

If you or someone else is in crisis, text “TALK” to 741-741, or call 1-800-273-8255.”

In Billings, a support group has been formed for suicide survivors: Survivors of Suicide Loss Billings