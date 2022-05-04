Voting starts for War of the Walls murals at MasterLubes in Billings and Laurel

The voting has opened for the annual War of the Walls competition at five MasterLube locations in Billings and Laurel.

Each year, one student from each of five schools in Billings and Laurel is chosen to paint a mural on the wall of the MasterLube station.

The winner is chosen by public vote and earns a trophy.

Click here to vote.

Voting will close at noon on Wednesday, May 11 and the winner will be announced on Friday, May 13.

Click here to learn more about the artists who designed each mural.

MasterLube is also hosting fundraisers to support graduation parties at each school.

This year's fundraiser will be on Saturday, May 14 from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Each school will “adopt” a MasterLube site for the day to conduct their fundraising. Every dime a customer spends at MasterLube that day will go directly to the schools for their graduation celebration. MasterLube retains $0 for product cost, labor, or overhead.

Billings West will be at the MasterLube at 2424 King Ave W

Billings Senior at 1628 Grand Ave

Skyview at 1331 Main Street

Billings Central Catholic High downtown at 2650 4 th Ave North

Ave North Laurel High School at 203 SE 4th Street in Laurel.

MasterLube Grad Day started in 1991, and 2022 is the 31st year.

The “voting” contest for best mural began in 2008.

Past Winners:

2009- Skyview

2010 – Senior

2011 – West

2012- Skyview

2013 – Laurel

2014 – Skyview

2015 – Laurel

2016 – Central

2017 - West

2018 – Central

2019 – Central

2020 – no mural contest due to COVID-19 pandemic, however, Billings Central and Skyview painted murals.

2021 - Senior