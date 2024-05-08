Voters reject two Billings school safety levies

Voters handily rejected two levies aimed at improving safety at Billings schools Tuesday night.

Early returns showed both measures failing with about 64 percent no votes. The $2.49 million elementary school levy was losing 17,787 to 10,094 and the $2.52 million high school levy was down 20,229 to 11,446.

Turnout was about 37 percent, according to the Yellowstone County Elections Office.

The two levies would have paid for security cameras at schools, along with adding 24 new positions combined to address gang and dropout prevention and improving students’ mental health.

The elementary levy would have added $27.93 annually in property taxes for a $300,000 home.

The high school levy would add $34.44 annually for a $300,000 home.

In addition, voters retained two incumbents on the Billings school board.

Incumbent Andrea Nemitz defeated Clementine Lindley to hold her district 6 position for another three-year term, 2,814 votes to 2,320 votes.

Incument Jennifer Hoffman won her race for another three-year term as High School District A trustee over Sarah Kottke, 1,638 votes to 1,310 votes.

