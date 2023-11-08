Voters appear to reject Big Timber school bond

Voters are appearing to reject a bond worth around $15 million to improve the grade school in Big Timber.

Unofficial results in the all-mail race were 797 votes against and 245 in favor.

Supporters said the bond was sorely needed to modernize the aging school.

The bond would have added add six additional classrooms, a new gym and several offices along with numerous ADA renovations.

The idea was originally brought to the table over 20 years ago, but the recession in 2008 put a halt to plans after initial steps were taken.

Fourth-grade students are currently in a modular building outside the school. This bond will or would've brought all the students back under one roof.

"Every year it becomes more and more of a concern keeping these kids safe. And we’ve got kids in a modular classroom that have to go outside to get into the building. There’s not an exterior door to the classroom, there’s one door between outside and our kids. That started to weigh on people every time an event happens in our country, you think how easy would it be here? Is this a safe spot for our kids?," said Big Timber Superintendent of the grade school district, Mark Ketcham, in an interview before the results Tuesday.

The cost to taxpayers would have been $100 annually for every $100,000 of property value for the next 10 years.