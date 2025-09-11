Volunteers honor 9/11 heroes by cleaning veteran cemetery headstones in Laurel

BILLINGS— Two volunteers braved the stormy weather to honor 9/11 heroes by scrubbing veteran headstones at a Laurel cemetery.

Nonprofit organization Carry the Load arranged the service project with nearly 70 cemeteries nationwide, including the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel.

“Weather, it doesn't matter. You've got to get out and do what you have to do,” said Gene Lemmon, who volunteered with his wife, Catherine Lemmon.

“A lot of people are buried in the National Cemetery that have fought for our freedoms as well as all those that lost their lives on that day that needed to be recognized and will need to be recognized every year,” said Catherine.

Congress established Patriot Day in 2001 to serve as a National Day of Service and Remembrance. Since then, people have gathered to honor the 9/11 attacks' nearly 3,000 victims, survivors and heroes at places such as cemeteries.

“This was a very significant part of American history to have this happen, and the lives that were lost, the events that occurred thereafter through the military. And that's why we're here at this veterans cemetery,” added cemetery director Stephen McCollum.

The Lemmons are not only remembering the first responders and veterans who served in the wake of the 2001 attacks. They are also honoring first responders and those serving in the military currently.

“We currently have two Marines serving, our oldest son and our youngest daughter,” said Catherine.

The Lemmons have traveled across the country in their camper for three years, starting in Virginia. They have visited several national cemeteries in that time.

“We travel full-time, and we go to most of the national cemeteries we can get to. We've seen some wonderful cemeteries. I highly recommend anybody volunteering their time,” said Gene.

“We were just glad that we could come out and help serve and pay tribute and respect to those that have fallen before us,” said Catherine.