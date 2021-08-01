Volunteers help clean up trails on Rims

Billings Trailnet brought out a group of volunteers to clean up the glass, trash and graffiti on the Rims to help make the trails a little bit safer, and a little bit nicer.

"We'll grind the spray paint off," said Paul Reinhardt, Billings Parks and Recreation Department community outreach coordinator. "And we find it's one of the best ways to do it. We don't use harsh chemicals. And then as it weathers, it's hard to tell that there was ever graffiti there in the first place."

The Parks and Recreation Department supplied the equipment for the volunteers.

"It's a beautiful area," said Kevin Odenthal, Billings Trailnet events coordinator. "We're going to work on cleaning up trails in different areas because part of using trails is being responsible and taking care of them."

"The Rims are such an icon," said Scott Brown, a trail supporter. "And not only the Rims, but the view from the top of the Rims, getting to see the longest free-flowing river in the continental US, the Yellowstone River, and the Beartooths. The Beartooths, the Himalayan mountains of Montana."

"This is a great way to keep them up to date and have a nice, good future for the trails," said Jennifer Thomett, a volunteer.