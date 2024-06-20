Volunteers gather to improve Dover Park in Billings on United Way Day of Action

BILLINGS — Over 180 volunteers gathered at Dover Park in Billings Heights to help make improvements as a part of United Way of Yellowstone County's 2024 Day of Action on Wednesday.

According to the organization, the day is, "an event designed to mobilize and inspire community members to seek ways to advance the common good for one day."

Some of the 20 different projects to improve the area included rebuilding old corrals on the former farmland, removing invasive species and adding cement for future bike racks.

Some of the land in the park is not yet open to the public, but with the help of Wednesday's event, that area could soon be open within the next few years. Carolyn Sevier is the Dover Park manager and works with the Yellowstone River Parks Association, who was also in attendance coordinating the event, and says that the number of volunteers who attended is a huge asset for helping keep the park in great shape.

"Improvements that we make to the park now will have a lifespan years into the future to really benefit everybody in our community," said Sevier.

This was the second year United Way put on the event.

"Last year, based on the value of volunteer labor, United Way was able to calculate that the value of what happened, at least last year, was about $22,000 in assistance for YRPA and for an organization without paid staff," said Sevier. "That's a part-time staff member for an entire year."

One volunteer was Billings Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Chris Olszewski, who also serves on the United Way Board. He was grateful for the opportunity to be outside for the day and the impacts the work will have for the future.

"This is a great place to be able to come out and enjoy this as a community with my family. And I also want to be able to be a model for my kids and hopefully enjoy this location for years to come," said Olszewski.