Vitalant and St. Vincent call for blood donations amid nationwide shortage

Vitalant Blood Donation is once again dealing with a blood shortage, especially with universal O types.

The shortage can have a far reaching impact, especially at a critical time for local hospitals.

It's one of the busiest times of the year at the St. Vincent Regional Hospital Emergency and Trauma Center.

That means more of a demand for blood, so St. Vincent and Vitalant have put out a call for more blood donations.

“This is what we call the 100 deadliest days of of the year,” said Dr. Barry McKenzie, St. Vincent trauma center director.

Summer means recreation and unfortunately, sometimes that means injuries.

McKenzie says the blood supply is at a critical level for donations.

“And unfortunately, in our community, with increased shootings and stabbings and bigger traumas, that's becoming more and more common where patients need the immediate infusions of blood products,” McKenzie said.

St. Vincent looks over its blood supply multiple times a day and especially needs type O which McKenzie says is a universal donor, especially in a trauma situation.

“We send out what's called a type and screen immediately so that we can find out their specific type and convert them over to type specific,” McKenzie said. “But in the meantime, while that's happening, patients need blood products.”

Vitalant has sent out messages to past donors and a nationwide call for blood donations.

“We typically see about a 25 percent reduction in blood donations over the summer” said Tori Robbins, Vitalant communications manager.

Hospitals all over Montana and the country are looking to help with the blood supply.

Robbins says Vitlant likes to keep a four-day supply and it's down to about a two-day supply around the country.

“Mostly due to people traveling or like we talked about weather conditions and then schools aren't running their blood drives,” Robbins said.

To encourage more blood donations, Vitalant is entering donors into a drawing for a new car.

“And so you're saving a life every single time you donate blood, not only making a big impact in that patient's life, but their family, their friends, their coworkers,” said Robbins.

“I think a lot of donors, especially ones that do it on a very regular basis, have a personal reason of why they do it because they know it's a resource,” McKenzie said. “It's a very vital resource that can make a difference.”