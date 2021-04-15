Vintage art on display at Sandstone Art Gallery in Billings

BILLINGS — A special vintage art show has claimed its own room at the Sandstone Art Gallery in downtown Billings. The show is largely composed of work from late local artists Beverly St. John and LeRoy Greene.

Both artists have ties to the Billings area and were respected oil painters. Their work consists mostly of Montana landscapes, which were made by oil paints.

The paintings were given to the gallery at 2913 Second Ave. N. by relatives of the artists and told they could be put up for sale and display.

“We’ll keep them up and for sale for as long as they let us," Madelein Bladow, artist and employee at Sandstone, said Thursday.

With dozens of pieces, the collection is quite extensive. Several pieces have already sold.