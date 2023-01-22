Vigil held Saturday in downtown Billings for slain resident

BILLINGS — On December 5th, Joey Little was found dead in his Briar Patch Apartment home. On Saturday, a vigil was held outside the Yellowstone County courthouse where his family is seeking answers for his murder.

"I can’t really put an expression on it. He’s just gone. When I come over here to Billings, since he lived here, it’s never going to be the same," said Maurice Little Jr. - Joey's brother on Saturday.

Family and friends came from the surrounding communities and gathered at the vigil in downtown Billings to honor and remember their loved one.

"Everyone that knew Joey, knows that he was a really good kid.... It hits you; it hits you hard. Especially when it happens to someone so close to you," said a friend of Joey at the vigil.

Sometime between Saturday December 3rd and Monday December 5th, Little was stabbed to death. His family is still searching for answers and the assailant is still on the run.

And crimes like these are all too common according to Littles father.

"All over Montana and wherever else, I wish stuff like this would just stop. It needs to be stopped somehow, and I wish that everybody would come together and help each other," said Maurice Little Sr. - Joey's father, on Saturday.

The family mentioned that they’ve been in constant contact with police regarding the investigation and said they’re confident that they’ll have new information in the coming weeks.

"They (police) said they have suspects and right now they’re just gathering all the evidence that they need to. They’re pretty confident that they’ll get arrest warrants," added Little Jr.

On Saturday they celebrated a man they say was "full of love and loved to make others happy." Someone they called, a "gentle giant."

For now, their hope is to continue to do all they can to honor Joey and ensure that others don’t have to feel the pain they’re experiencing.

"It’ll never stop in any place, but hopefully people realize that you need people to come out and help each other, so that hopefully things like this won’t happen anymore to anybody," added Little Sr.