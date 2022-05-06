VIDEO: Prayer walk in honor of MMIP Awareness Day held at Montana State
Posted at 7:42 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 21:42:21-04
A prayer walk and healing dance were among the events at Montana State University on Thursday as dozens gathered to recognize Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Awareness Day.
You can learn more about the MMIP crisis in Montana from the MMIP Montana website and the Montana Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force.
